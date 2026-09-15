Pedestrian struck and killed by minivan on Interstate 20 in the Red Bird area of Dallas
DALLAS - A woman was struck and killed late Monday night on an interstate in the Red Bird area of Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department.
Fatal pedestrian crash
What we know:
Officers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian-struck crash at 11:53 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 20 near Wheatland Road. Upon arrival, officers located an adult woman down in the roadway.
Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.
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Investigators said the driver of the minivan involved in the collision stopped immediately following the impact and is fully cooperating with the investigation. The driver told police he was traveling east on I-20 when he encountered the woman in the roadway and was unable to avoid hitting her.
Based on the preliminary investigation, police stated the incident appears to be a case of pedestrian error. No criminal charges are expected against the driver.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas police officers on the scene.