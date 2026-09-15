Pedestrian struck and killed by minivan on Interstate 20 in the Red Bird area of Dallas

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The Brief A woman was struck and killed by a car while attempting to cross I-20 near Wheatland Road late Monday night in Dallas. The driver remained at the scene and told police he was unable to avoid the pedestrian, who was already in the middle of the roadway. Investigators view the incident as an accident, no criminal charges are expected, and the victim's identity has not yet been released.



A woman was struck and killed late Monday night on an interstate in the Red Bird area of Dallas, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Fatal pedestrian crash

What we know:

Officers responded to a call regarding a pedestrian-struck crash at 11:53 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 20 near Wheatland Road. Upon arrival, officers located an adult woman down in the roadway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

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Investigators said the driver of the minivan involved in the collision stopped immediately following the impact and is fully cooperating with the investigation. The driver told police he was traveling east on I-20 when he encountered the woman in the roadway and was unable to avoid hitting her.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police stated the incident appears to be a case of pedestrian error. No criminal charges are expected against the driver.