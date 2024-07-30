Pedestrian killed crossing I-35W in Fort Worth

article

Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday in the southbound express lanes near Belknap Street, which is just north of downtown Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police believe the adult male victim tried to run across the toll lanes and was hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him did stop to help and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Traffic was backed up on southbound I-35W in that area for several hours because of the police activity.

The express lanes have since reopened.