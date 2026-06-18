Pedestrian killed crossing I-20 in Arlington

article

The Brief A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while attempting to cross Interstate 20 near Bowen Road in Arlington on Thursday morning. The victim's identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin. It is currently unknown if the driver stopped or if the incident was a hit-and-run; Arlington police expect to release more details later today.



A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Interstate 20 in Arlington.

What we know:

It happened on Thursday morning on I-20 near Bowen Road.

Arlington police said a pedestrian attempted to cross the freeway and was hit by a vehicle.

That person died in the crash.

What we don't know:

Police did not indicate whether this was a hit-and-run or if the driver stopped to call for help. They are expected to release more information later in the day.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.