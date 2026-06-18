Pedestrian killed crossing I-20 in Arlington
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ARLINGTON, Texas - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Interstate 20 in Arlington.
What we know:
It happened on Thursday morning on I-20 near Bowen Road.
Arlington police said a pedestrian attempted to cross the freeway and was hit by a vehicle.
That person died in the crash.
What we don't know:
Police did not indicate whether this was a hit-and-run or if the driver stopped to call for help. They are expected to release more information later in the day.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Arlington Police Department.