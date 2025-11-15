Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in Downtown Dallas early Saturday
DALLAS - The driver of an SUV was detained after fatally hitting a woman in Downtown Dallas early Saturday.
The woman was found under the SUV after being dragged about a block, police say.
Fatal crash with pedestrian
What we know:
Dallas police arrived on scene around 4:40 a.m. The incident happened at the intersection of Elm Street and Field Street.
Dallas Fire was called to the scene to help free the woman from beneath the SUV. They used airbags to lift the vehicle, and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital.
She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
The driver was detained for questioning at the scene. Witnesses were also questioned, and police looked for surveillance footage from nearby businesses.
What we don't know:
The identities of the victim and driver were not released.
DPD says it's unclear whether the driver will face charges.
The Source: Information in this report came from the Dallas Police Department.