Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV in Downtown Dallas early Saturday

The Brief A woman was killed early Saturday after being struck and dragged by an SUV in Downtown Dallas near Elm and Field streets. Fire crews used airbags to lift the vehicle before taking the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver was detained for questioning, but police have not said whether charges will be filed.



The driver of an SUV was detained after fatally hitting a woman in Downtown Dallas early Saturday.

The woman was found under the SUV after being dragged about a block, police say.

Fatal crash with pedestrian

What we know:

Dallas police arrived on scene around 4:40 a.m. The incident happened at the intersection of Elm Street and Field Street.

Dallas Fire was called to the scene to help free the woman from beneath the SUV. They used airbags to lift the vehicle, and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

She was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The driver was detained for questioning at the scene. Witnesses were also questioned, and police looked for surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and driver were not released.

DPD says it's unclear whether the driver will face charges.