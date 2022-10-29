Pedestrian fatally struck in early morning crash on Dallas freeway

article

A pedestrian was killed after being struck while on LBJ Freeway early Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m., in the eastbound lanes of LBJ Freeway, near Webb Chapel Road.

Dallas police said their preliminary investigation found that a female was in the far-left lane, when she was struck by at least two vehicles.

READ MORE: Fiery crash in Dallas leaves one person dead, two others injured

The vehicles involved remained at the scene.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released as police continue their investigation.