Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Fort Worth early Saturday morning

article

A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a train early Saturday morning in Fort Worth.

Police got a call just after 3:30 a.m. about a Union Pacific train that stopped after the incident near East Rosedale Street, west of 820, in the Stop 6 neighborhood.

Union Pacific is investigating, and a spokesperson said this didn’t happen at a crossing, “which is the only safe and legal place for pedestrians to cross the tracks.”

No details have been released about the pedestrian at this time.