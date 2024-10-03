Pedestrian dies 14 days after crash in Southeast Arlington

article

A 41-year-old man who was hit by a vehicle in Arlington two weeks ago has died from his injuries.

The crash happened on Thursday, September 19, 2024, just after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of New York Avenue and Prudence Park, which is near SE Green Oaks Blvd.

Arlington Police says a driver called 911 to report he hit a pedestrian who stepped out into the roadway in front of him.

When officers arrived, they found the 41-year-old man unconscious on the ground. He was taken to a hospital.

Police officials were notified the pedestrian died on Oct. 1, 2024.

Police say the driver who hit the pedestrian immediately stopped, rendered aid and stayed on the scene. He is not facing any criminal charges related to this incident.

The pedestrian was not using a designated crosswalk when he attempted to cross the road, according to a news release from Arlington Police.

The name of the pedestrian will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.