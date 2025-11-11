Pedestrian dies 11 days after Arlington crash

article

The Brief A 57-year-old man has died from injuries after he was struck by an SUV while in a crosswalk last month in Arlington. The victim, identified as Carlos Mendez, died in the operating room on Nov. 7 from complications of blunt force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. The driver stopped and cooperated with police and no criminal charges have been filed.



The Latest:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Carlos Mendez, 57, who died in the operating room on Nov. 7 from complications of blunt force injuries.

The backstory:

The collision happened on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, around 7 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Kelly Elliott Road where they found a seriously injured man who had been hit by a sport utility vehicle.

Accident investigators determined the driver of the SUV was making a turn on a green light signal when the vehicle struck Mendez as he walked into the designated crosswalk. Police noted that while Mendez was at a designated crosswalk, it is unknown whether he entered it in the direction of a traffic signal.

The driver of the SUV immediately stopped, remained at the scene, and cooperated with the investigation, police say. No criminal charges have been filed in connection with the incident.