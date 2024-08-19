Peanut butter dog treat recipe from SusieCakes

The official "Dog Days of Summer" might be over meteorologically, but SusieCakes is keeping it "hot" with all kinds of desserts celebrating dogs.

The restaurant's specialty menu is available through Sept. 2. A portion of the dessert proceeds go to the animal rescue "Dallas Pets Alive."

Peanut Butter Dog Treats

Equipment: Mixer, paddle, medium mixing bowl, whisk, measuring cups, rolling pin and cookie

Oven: Pre-heat to 350°

Ingredients:

All Natural Peanut Butter – 1 cup

All Purpose Flour – 4 cups

Whole Eggs - 2

Molasses – ¼ cup

Water – ¾ cup

Directions:

Place Peanut Butter and Al Purpose Flour in mixer bowl with paddle attachment and mix together until it resembles cornmeal. Approximately 1-2 minutes.

Crack eggs and add one at a time into the Mixer.

In a liquid measuring pitcher, measure out Molasses and Water. Slowly add the rest of the ingredients.

Once the dough comes together, pull off mixer and finishing kneading dough by hand for 30 seconds.

Roll dough onto a floured surface to about 1/4 of an inch and cut with desired cookie cutter

Bake for approximately 10-12 minutes at 350° or until golden brown around the edges.

Let cool at room temperature or cool to touch.

Store in an airtight container.

LINK: susiecakes.com/dog-days