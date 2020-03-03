PD: 4-year-old Arizona boy dies after being beaten by father with guitar

Police say a 4-year-old boy has died after he was severely beaten by his father with a guitar last week at a Northern Arizona home.

According to the Clarkdale Police Department, paramedics and one officer responded to the home on February 27 for reports of an injured person. After arriving at the scene, the officer discovered that the suspect, 33-year-old Joshua David Hernandez Lord, had beaten his son and 51-year-old mother with the guitar.

Joshua David Hernandez Lord (Clarkdale Police Dept.)

The officer tried to stop Lord by using his Taser, which was ineffective. Lord, who was carrying the guitar used to attack his son and mother, grabbed a knife and threatened the officer.

The officer opened fire and Lord was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center but was pronounced dead the following day.

Police say Lord's mother suffered a skull fracture during the attack. Her current condition is unknown.

Advertisement

Clarkdale police have scheduled a community meeting on March 5 at Clarkdale-Jerome School to discuss the deadly shooting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.