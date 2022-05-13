PBR World Finals kick off at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

For the first time, Fort Worth is hosting the world's most prestigious bull riding competition.

After its nearly 30-year run in Las Vegas, the Professional Bull Riders World Finals debuted at its new home at Dickies Arena.

Interactive activities and shopping with vendors — some of whom acknowledge that Fort Worth as the event’s new home — is saving them some cash.

Organizers say ticket sales for the scheduled bull-riding rounds are impressive, and it confirms for them that the move to North Texas was a smart maneuver.

"I think we’re doing really well with ticket sales. We are being well supported by the fans and community and the state," said PRB COO Robby Greene. We have a lot of people traveling in from out of state obviously which is important to the community as well."

Over the course of 10 days, some 70,000 people are expected.

From faithful bull-riding fans to new observers to kiddos and grandparents, the PBR World Finals is already feeling at home in Cowtown.

Advertisement

"If you are a bull riding fan, we got you covered. If not and you want to do something to entertain the kids, we’ve got you covered," Greene said. "If you want to watch fireworks and listen to music, it’s all here."