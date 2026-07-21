Paxton calls Talarico 'anti-law enforcement' at Fort Worth campaign event

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The Brief Ken Paxton accused Democratic Senate opponent James Talarico of being hostile to law enforcement during a Fort Worth campaign event. Talarico’s campaign rejected the claim, saying he opposes defunding police and has supported billions in law enforcement funding. Talarico also held an event in Fort Worth on Tuesday where he pushed for universal childcare.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton called his Senate race opponent, James Talarico, one of the most "anti-law enforcement" politicians of all time during a campaign event in Fort Worth on Tuesday.

Joined by several Texas sheriffs, including Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn, sheriffs association president Brian Hawthorne and state Rep. A.J. Louderback, Paxton said that law enforcement officers need to know elected officials "have their back." Paxton said, as attorney general, he had a strong record of prosecuting violent criminals, defending law enforcement officers in court and expanding his office to include a human trafficking and organized crime section to aid local law enforcement.

What they're saying:

"While we have been working on working to support law enforcement, there have been others working to undermine it," Paxton said.

Paxton said Talarico's campaign "proudly donated" to Austin Justice Coalition, a group that wanted to defund the Austin Police Department.

Paxton, on the other hand, said he stood with law enforcement "even when doing so is politically unpopular."

"There's a clear difference between the two of us. I've supported law enforcement. I've supported giving them the resources that they need, protecting them from political attacks, which there have been many over the last decade," Paxton said. "And he's done everything to take that away. He's tried to take away funding. He supported efforts with his own money to defund the police in Austin. His voting record is abysmal as it relates to law enforcement and protecting our communities. He's done everything he can to hurt the safety of our communities. I've done everything I can to make sure that our communities are safer."

Paxton said, if elected, he would work to fully fund President Donald Trump's security agenda and continue work to secure the border.

In a statement, Talarico campaign spokesperson JT Ennis pushed back on Paxton's claims that Talarico was anti-law enforcement.

The other side:

"James opposes defunding the police, has voted to deny bail for violent criminals, and has a record of sending billions of dollars to support law enforcement," Ennis said. "Maybe Paxton’s indefensible record is why he shut down his own event after refusing to answer basic questions about his corruption."

During Tuesday's event, Paxton would not answer questions about his property ownership or questions about where he was registered to vote, insisting that the questions stay on the topic of law enforcement before eventually leaving the news conference.

Talarico pushes for universal childcare during Fort Worth stop

Talarico was also in Fort Worth on Tuesday campaigning on universal childcare.

The Austin Democrat said childcare and early childhood education was not only an education issue, but an economic issue.

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Talarico highlighted legislation that he spearheaded, which led to the passing of Proposition 2 in 2023 that allows property tax relief for eligible childcare providers.

His stop in Fort Worth was at Green Space Nature Preschool, which was one of the recipients of the property tax relief.