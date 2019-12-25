'Pawler Express' surprises Grand Prairie family with a cat for Christmas

article

A Grand Prairie family got a Christmas surprise thanks to the Prairie Paws Adoption Center.

The shelter used the "Pawlar Express" to deliver a kitten.

Joseph Rejo's cat was recently hit by a car, and he asked for a new one this Christmas.

So his parents decided to adopt one from the shelter.

Prairie Paws leaders and the Grand Prairie Police Department decided to make the cat's re-homing extra special by surprising Joseph Christmas morning.

"It feels awesome to have it delivered on Christmas morning from Santa. It was a great opportunity," Rojas’ father, Ted, said.

"It's a feel good moment, and to have animal services and PD involved, so to have a heartwarming moment between each department, you can't beat that," said Angellee Vincent, who delivered the cat.

This is the third year for the city's "Pawlar Express" outreach.