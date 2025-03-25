El Paso Walmart gunman who killed 23 offered plea deal to avoid death penalty

The Brief Patrick Crusius, the gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019, has been offered a plea deal to avoid the death penalty. Crusius has already been sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty in 2023 to federal hate crime charges. El Paso County District Attorney James Montoya said he supports the death penalty and believes Crusius deserves it. But he said he met with the families of the victims and there was an overriding desire to conclude the process. Federal prosecutors did not formally explain their decision not to seek the death penalty, but they did acknowledge that Crusius suffered from schizoaffective disorder, which can be marked by hallucinations, delusions and mood swings.



The gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 in one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history has been offered a plea deal to avoid the death penalty, a Texas prosecutor said Tuesday.

What we know:

The announcement by El Paso County District Attorney James Montoya is a significant turn in the criminal case of Patrick Crusius, 26, who was already sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty in 2023 to federal hate crime charges.

Under the Biden administration, federal prosecutors also took the death penalty off the table but did not explain why.

In addition to the federal case, Crusius was also charged in state court with capital murder.

What they're saying:

Montoya said he supports the death penalty and believes Crusius deserves it. But he said he met with the families of the victims and there was an overriding desire to conclude the process, though some relatives were willing to wait as long as it took for a death sentence.

"The vast majority of them want this case over and done with as quickly as possible," he said.

Montoya also said pursuing the death penalty would mean a long and drawn-out legal battle with many hearings and appeals.

"I could see a worst-case scenario where this would not go to trial until 2028 if we continued to seek the death penalty," he said.

Montoya, a Democrat, took office in January after defeating a Republican incumbent who was appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Montoya’s predecessors supported sending Crusius to death row.

"I’ve heard about it. I think the guy does deserve the death penalty, to be honest," Abbott said Tuesday about the decision. "Any shooting like that is what capital punishment is for."

The backstory:

Crusius, who is white, was 21 years old and had dropped out of community college when police say he drove more than 700 miles from his home near Dallas to target Hispanics in El Paso.

Moments after posting a racist screed online that warned of a Hispanic "invasion" of the state, he opened fire with an AK-style rifle inside and outside the store.

Before the shooting, Crusius appears to have been consumed by the immigration debate, posting online in support of building the border wall and other messages praising the hardline border policies of President Donald Trump, who was in his first term at the time. He went further in the rant he posted before the attack, saying Hispanics were going to take over the government and economy.

Dig deeper:

In the years since the shooting, Republicans have called migrants crossing the southern border an "invasion" and dismissed criticism that such rhetoric fuels anti-immigrant views and violence.

In the U.S. government’s case, Crusius received a life sentence for each of the 90 charges against him, half of which were classified as hate crimes. Then-Attorney General Merrick Garland said after the sentencing that "no one in this country should have to live in fear of hate-fueled violence."

One of his attorneys told the judge before the sentencing that his client had a "broken brain" and his thinking was "at odds with reality."

The people who were killed ranged in age from a 15-year-old high school athlete to several grandparents. They included immigrants, a retired city bus driver, teachers, tradesmen including a former iron worker, and several Mexican nationals who had crossed the U.S. border on routine shopping trips.

In 2023, Crusius agreed to pay more than $5 million to his victims. Court records showed that his attorneys and the Justice Department reached an agreement over the restitution amount, which was then approved by a U.S. district judge. There was no indication that he had significant assets.

What's next:

Federal prosecutors did not formally explain their decision not to seek the death penalty, but they did acknowledge that Crusius suffered from schizoaffective disorder, which can be marked by hallucinations, delusions and mood swings.