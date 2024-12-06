Arlington man pleads guilty to kidnapping Lyft driver at gunpoint, driving 1,300 miles to Florida

The Brief An Arlington man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a Lyft driver at gunpoint and forcing him to drive 1,300 miles to South Florida. The suspect planned to kidnap a social media influencer or their family for a $3 million ransom. He was arrested in Florida after running from police, and now may face life in prison.



An Arlington man pleaded guilty to kidnapping a Lyft driver at gunpoint and forcing him to drive more than 1,300 miles to South Florida.

Miguel Alejandro Pastran Hernandez, 24, abducted the rideshare driver on Aug. 16 around 10:30 p.m. near Arlington.

The driver initially dropped Pastran Hernandez off at a closed gas station in North Texas, but the situation took a dangerous turn.

Pastran Hernandez pointed a gun at the driver’s head and threatened to either tie him up and place him in the back of the car or make him drive to Florida. The pair began the cross-country journey that night.

During the drive, Pastran Hernandez used a phone app to track the locations of law enforcement and avoid them. He also discovered the driver had an unloaded gun in the car, which he seized to maintain control.

On Aug. 18, after nearly two days on the road, the two arrived in Miami Beach. Pastran Hernandez told the driver about his plan to kidnap a social media influencer or a family member to demand a $3 million ransom.

The next day, Pastran Hernandez stopped at a gas station in Hialeah, Florida, to purchase kidnapping supplies. While there, he allowed the driver to use the restroom but kept the car keys. Police arrived at the scene and attempted to arrest Pastran Hernandez, but he fled on foot.

Hours later, officers located him at a park in Hollywood, Florida. When he was arrested, police found the driver’s gun, which had been loaded, on Pastran Hernandez.

Officers also discovered BB and airsoft guns, knives, a mask, zip ties, binoculars, and other suspicious items in a backpack inside the Lyft driver’s vehicle.

Pastran Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20, 2025. He faces life in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping, carjacking, and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The FBI’s Miami field office investigated the case, and Florida Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Hannah is prosecuting.