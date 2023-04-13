Partially derailed freight train disrupts TEXRail service in Fort Worth

A freight train partially derailed in Fort Worth, blocking the tracks used by TEXRail.

A Trinity Metro spokeswoman said it happened early Thursday morning near Decatur Avenue and 23rd Street.

The freight train came off the tracks that are adjacent to the TEXRail tracks.

Because of that, the TEXRail trains cannot safely pass between the North Side Station and the Fort Worth T&P Station.

Those who commute between those two stations and the Fort Worth Central Station are being redirected to buses.

The buses will be in use until crews can move the wrecked freight cars.

There’s no estimate on how long that will take.

There were no reports of injuries or hazardous spills because of the derailment.