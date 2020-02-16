Part of Dallas building stays up after Sunday morning implosion

article

A high-rise office building in Dallas was set to come down Sunday morning, but not all of the building fell during the implosion.

The old Affiliated Computer Services building on Haskell Avenue near the Central Expressway, but a portion of the building managed to stay up.

Crews were back at the scene Sunday afternoon, but were unable to bring the rest of the building down.

Demolition crews are going bring back a wrecking ball on another day to bring it down.

One member of the team said they underestimated how sturdy the building was.

The traffic closings in the area have been lifted.