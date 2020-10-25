Parkland Hospital hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic at Dallas high school

article

More North Texans are vaccinated against the seasonal flu thanks to a drive-thru event.

Parkland Hospital hosted the drive-thru clinic at Samuell High School in Pleasant Grove Sunday afternoon.

People had four hours to drive up and get their free flu shot.

Some high school seniors gave up their afternoon to volunteer.

“We see a bit of everything, we see young adults, elderly, and children, and I guess more population since we are a really big community,” one volunteer said.

Parkland is also hosting similar flu shot clinics at Ellis Davis Field House in Dallas and the Eastfield College campus in Mesquite, which also double as COVID-19 testing sites.