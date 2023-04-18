Lower Manhattan parking garage collapses; injuries unknown

Dozens of first responders were at the site of a parking garage on Ann Street in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were gathering at 37 Ann Street between Nassau and William Streets after reports that the garage had collapsed.

Trains 2, 3, A, C, J, and Z will be running at slower speeds near Fulton Street as emergency crews work to respond to the collapse, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Dozens of first responders are on the scene after a parking garage collapsed on Anne Street in Lower Manhattan. Image: WNYW

A man who's parked his car in the garage for a decade spoke to FOX 5. He said he is worried about the parking garage attendants and said he'd heard people were trapped in the garage elevator.

The New York Fire Department had yet to give details about what happened and if anyone was injured.

Students and faculty at Pace University have been advised that classes near their New York City campus have been canceled due to the collapse and both 33 Beekman 161 William have been evacuated.

Accommodations will be made for residential students.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.