Parker McCollum announces special New Year's Eve Show in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Country music star Parker McCollum will celebrate New Year's Eve with a special performance at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Dec. 31, as part of his ongoing PARKER MCCOLLUM Tour.
Tickets for the New Year's Eve show go on sale this Friday, July 25.
Parker McCollum in Fort Worth
What they're saying:
"No place I'd rather bring in the New Year than on-stage in Texas!" McCollum said. "Can't wait to kick off 2026 in Fort Worth and look forward to seeing you all there."
McCollum is currently on tour supporting his self-titled album, "PARKER MCCOLLUM," released June 27. The album, which features tracks like "Solid Country Gold," "Big Sky," "Killin’ Me," and his current radio hit "What Kinda Man," marks McCollum's highest debut to date and has been praised by critics.
MusicRow noted, "For all his Platinum hits, sold-out arena shows and back-to-back radio successes, Parker McCollum has never sounded more like himself than he does on his fifth studio album, appropriately self-titled…"
Texas Tour Dates
- Austin, TX on Aug 17, 2025 at Band Together Texas
- Lubbock, TX on Sept. 4, 2025 at the United Supermarkets Arena
- San Angelo, TX on Sep 5, 2025 at the CRC Roofers Coliseum
- The Woodlands, TX on Sep 6, 2025 at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Temple, TX on Sep 12, 2025 at the Tanglefoot Festival
For more information and tour dates, visit ParkerMcCollum.com.
The Source: Information in this article is from parkermccollum.com.