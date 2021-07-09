Parker County Peach Festival returns Saturday

article

After last year’s event was cancelled due to COVID-19, the Parker County Peach Festival returns to Weatherford.

The festival will be held Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., in downtown Weatherford.

This is the 36th annual festival, and it will have more than 200 booths with arts, crafts, produce, and other food options. There will also be restaurants and shops around the town’s square.

The area for the festival has been expanded, so there will be more space for the 35,000 people expected to attend.

Tickets are available for purchase online. Click here for more information on the festival.