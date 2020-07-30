Parker County Commissioners vote unanimously to keep Confederate statue in Weatherford

Parker County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to keep a statue of a Confederate soldier that is outside the Parker County Courthouse in Weatherford.

In recent weeks, there have been rallies and protests over the removal of the statue.

The statue has been in Weatherford for 100 years, and is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

The president of the United Daughters of the Confederacy spoke to the commissioners before their decision Thursday, and said she did not want to see the Confederate statue removed.

She added that they would only remove it if the commissioners voted to remove it from outside the courthouse.