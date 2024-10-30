Expand / Collapse search

Paris, Texas toddler dies in accidental shooting

Published  October 30, 2024 11:42am CDT
Stock image of police lights. (FOX TV Stations)

PARIS, Texas - Investigators with the Paris Police Department say a two-year-old girl accidentally shot herself in the head with a family member's gun on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to an apartment complex near North Main Street and Stone Ave. just before 6 p.m.

They found the toddler unresponsive and Paris EMS rushed her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

There was a 16-year-old male also in the home at the time.

Police say at this time, there have been no arrests.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

