Panther Island Ice outdoor rink now open in Fort Worth

It's the start of Thanksgiving break for most North Texas students, and Friday night, families in Fort Worth kicked off the holiday season at Panther Island.

Panther Island Ice opened on Friday for its seasonal run, which is through January 20.

It's sure to be a hot spot for kids off from school for the holiday break.

At 43 degrees on Friday, it was the perfect temperature for a chilly day of fun outdoors.

Outdoor ice skating and North Texas usually don’t go hand in hand, but at Panther Island Ice Rink, it’s become quite the tradition.

“If you have a raise of hands, a lot of people, this is their first time to skate our here, or the first time to skate period,” said Shanna Cate, director of programming for Panther Island.

Just steps away from Downtown Fort Worth, the rink draws families from all over the Metroplex.

“Yeah, we’ve been coming here I think for three or four years now,” one father said.

A little skating, a little eating, and a lot of celebrating.

The Panther Island Ice Rink is a can’t miss for many kids as soon as school gets out for Thanksgiving break.

“The scenery is so good, and like, there’s a fire pit and a playground and it’s so fun for everybody,” 11-year-old Henley McCracken said.

Cate said they’ve been preparing to open for weeks, setting up the generators and keeping the ice cold during a few warm November days.

“You know, it was in the 70s the last few days, but we’re able to still have our field trips out here yesterday. Even though it was warm, the ice stayed frozen and we had a great day,” she said.

Cooler Friday temperatures brought out the pros, along with those who still need a little practice.

“We love it. We love to come out here. Especially right now, it’s pretty cold but this is our best time to come,” said Cassi Smith, who is a mother of three from Kennedale.

And right next door, at Coyote Drive-In, it was opening night of Frozen II. Another draw for the little ones who the cold never really bothered anyway.

The rink will be open seven days a week until January 20, and will have extended hours from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. during Thanksgiving break, Christmas break, and weekends.