Pandemic forces Salvation Army to start Red Kettle Campaign early

For the first time in its history, the Salvation Army announced an early start to the annual Red Kettle Campaign.

The campaign is kicking off before Thanksgiving because of the pandemic.

Many kettle locations are closed, which is causing less opportunity for donations.

But with many Americans struggling to pay their bills, the requests for rent, utility and food assistance have gone up.

“Many people who have given to the Salvation Army in the past are coming to us for assistance. It’s an extraordinary time. But we remain optimistic that, notwithstanding the potential decline of the Christmas kettle campaign, that working together we can meet this crisis that lies ahead of us,” said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, the national commander for the Salvation Army.

For more information, visit rescuechristmas.org.