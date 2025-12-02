Palo Pinto Mountains State Park opens January 1 with Opening Day Hikes

article

The Brief Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, the newest addition to the Texas system, will open for the first time on New Year's Day with guided First Day Hikes. The 4,871-acre park is located 75 miles west of the Dallas–Fort Worth area and features Tucker Lake and diverse terrain. Day passes and hike registration are limited as visitors must book advance reservations via the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.



Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is the newest addition to the Texas State Parks system and will open to the public for the first time on New Year’s Day with a full slate of ranger-guided First Day Hikes, offering visitors an early look at the nearly completed park.

What we know:

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced that day passes will be limited for the January 1 hiking event, and advance reservations are strongly encouraged.

The 4,871-acre park, located about 75 miles west of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, sits on former ranch land and features rolling hills, unique rock formations, diverse habitats and the 90-acre Tucker Lake.

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park

What they're saying:

"We are so excited to show folks what makes Palo Pinto Mountains so special," Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks, said in a release. "With the park nearly complete thanks to our hardworking staff and partners, this felt like the perfect way to start 2026, exploring one of Texas’ newest state parks."

Multiple hikes offered

Local perspective:

Guided hikes will be offered at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., giving visitors several opportunities to explore the terrain at beginner, intermediate and challenging levels. All hikes require registration, and capacities vary by route.

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park

Beginner-Accessible Hike

Offered at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., this easy, one-mile hike follows the Raptor Ridge Trail and offers views of Russell Creek. The trail is smooth and accessible for wheelchairs, strollers and other mobility devices. Limited to 40 participants per session.

Intermediate Hike

Available at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., this moderate, two-mile hike begins in the Crappie Cove day-use area and covers the Lakeshore Accessible Trail, spillway and dam, and Tucker Lake Trail. The route includes uneven terrain and a rocky spillway crossing. Limit to 70 hikers per session.

Challenging Hike

Scheduled for 1 p.m., the 3.5-mile advanced route leads hikers across the spillway and dam, up Cross Timbers Trail and down Ben’s Trail, featuring rugged terrain, rolling hills and notable rock formations. Not recommended for strollers. Limited to 70 participants.

Park staff advise visitors to arrive early to allow time for check-in, noting that the park’s systems are still being fine-tuned ahead of its full opening.

Palo Pinto Mountains State Park

Reservations and additional information

What you can do:

Dozens of Texas state parks will hold First Day Hikes on January 1, and many will limit attendance due to capacity. Day passes can be reserved up to 30 days in advance through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website, where visitors can search parks by city, activity or availability.

More information on Palo Pinto Mountains State Park can be found on the TPWD website.