Palo Pinto County wildfire now fully contained

Firefighters have completely contained a wildfire that’s been burning for days near Possum Kingdom Lake, west of Fort Worth.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said it no longer needs the many resources sent by the state government to fight the so-called Storage Fire.

Firefighters from Palo Pinto County are mopping up the rest of the fire.

It ignited one week ago and burned about 950 acres.

The exact cause has not been released, but investigators said it was sparked by a person behind a storage unit.