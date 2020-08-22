Owner of Dallas mystic shop pleads guilty to trafficking dried hummingbird carcasses

article

The 48-year-old owner of a Dallas mystic shop has pleaded guilty to trafficking dried hummingbird carcasses.

Cynthia Macias-Martinez pleaded guilty to the sale of wildlife taken in violation of federal law, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.

Court documents show that Macias-Martinez admitted to selling dried hummingbird carcasses from Mexico, known as chuparosas, without a valid permit, which is violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Some believe chuparosas have mystical benefits, and are used as amulets or charms, according to Cox.

She faces up to five years in federal prison, a $250,000 fine, and restitution.