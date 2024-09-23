Overturned 18-wheeler loaded with Amazon packages shuts down I-35 after flash floods
article
An overturned 18-wheeler caused all lanes of I-35E just north of I-635 to close this morning.
A semi-truck filled with 24,000 pounds of Amazon packages flipped on its side around 3 a.m. Sunday night, police said. All lanes remain closed as crews work to clear the highway.
Flash floods and severe rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area have caused several crashes throughout the metroplex.
Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner said the clean-up is complex. Crews are removing the contents of the trailer, separating the rig from the trailer, and clearing a sedan involved in the crash.
Police do not expect the highway to reopen for the next couple of hours.
No injuries have been reported.