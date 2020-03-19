Overnight tornado leaves behind damage in Wise County

article

At least one tornado touched down and left damage overnight in Wise County.

Most of the severe storm damage is in Alvord on Highway 287 northwest of Decatur. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

“No reported injuries but we are getting more and more damage reports,” said Cody Powell with Wise County’s Office of Emergency Management.

In west Texas, storms produced another tornado in the community of Tye, near Abeline.

People there said they had to run to storm shelters as it moved through. The tornado ripped the roof off one home.

There were reports of only minor injuries. Two people who were in a car when the storm hit were hurt.