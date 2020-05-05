Overnight storms dump rain, hail on parts of North Texas

There were brief but strong storms in parts of North Texas overnight.

Video from the Deep Ellum area of Dallas showed heavy rain and lots of lightning just after midnight.

The storm dropped quite a bit of hail just south of Dallas. FOX 4 viewer Jamie Thibodeaux shared photos of hail covering the sidewalk at his home in Red Oak.

Hail in Red Oak by Jamie Thibodeaux

Hail in Red Oak by Jamie Thibodeaux

It was relatively small – around pea to dime-sized hail – but there was a lot of it. It was enough hail to scoop up in a handful after the storm had passed.

Viewer Jena Nicole got pelted by hail at her home in Grand Prairie. Norma Jimenez Rivera shared photos of what appeared to be around marble to quarter-sized hail at the time.

Advertisement

Hail in Grand Prairie by Norma Jimenez Rivera

FORECAST: More from the FOX 4 Weather Team