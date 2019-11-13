Overhead wire repairs trigger delays with DART light rail system Wednesday

article

Some DART light rail passengers waited in subfreezing temperatures Wednesday morning due to ongoing repairs.

The transit agency said that riders would have to use shuttles to move between some stations because of overhead wire repairs near SMU/Mockingbird Station.

The transit agency has tackled problems several times this week after the temperature drop. The wind and cold can negatively affect wires and power lines.

Anyone taking the Orange Line will have to transfer to the green line. They can then board the shuttle busses between the Pearl/Arts District Station and Lovers Lane Station. Red Line passengers need to get on the same shuttle.

People taking the Blue Line can board there as well and have the option to take shuttle busses at White Rock Station.

DART said it will send out updates as the delays from repairs continue.