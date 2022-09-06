Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas announced defensive lineman and Sachse High School graduate Clark Yarbrough died suddenly on Sunday.

The university says the 21-year-old senior suddenly collapsed on Sunday morning.

Yarbrough's cause of death is unknown at this time.

Yarbrough was selected as an honorable mention to the All-Great American Conference team in 2021.

The 6-foot-1, 280-pound defensive lineman played in Ouachita Baptist's opening game against Oklahoma Baptist on Thursday recording two tackles.

Sache High School principal Shae Creel posted on Twitter, "In this business, you see a lot of things. You share the wins, the losses, the laughs, the cries…and so on. Nothing prepares you for the loss of life. We lost a good one. Rest easy big man!"