Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Dallas-Fort Worth through Sunday

The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, one of only six in the world, is coming to the Dallas-Fort Worth area this weekend.

Mustard Maddie and Pickle Pip, the official Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers, are driving az 27-folot-long hot dog on wheels across the country.

They will be at several events in the area.

Fans will be able to get their picture taken with the Weinermobile and possibly walk away with "exclusive Weinermobilia."

Thursday, Oct. 10

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Walmart Event - 701 West Princeton Drive, Princeton, Texas 75407

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Walmart Event - 8801 Ohio Drive, Plano, Texas 75024 Friday, Oct. 11

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Walmart Event - 500 Richland Boulevard, Prosper, Texas 75078

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Walmart Event - 12220 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, Texas 75034 Saturday, Oct. 12

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tom Thumb Event - 435 Farm to Market 548, Forney, Texas 75126 Sunday, Oct. 13

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tom Thumb Event - 5809 East Lovers Lane, Dallas, Texas 75206