20 years later, police still searching for Southeast Texas girl's killer

article

The Texas Department of Public Safety has doubled its reward in the search for the person who killed a four-year-old Southeast Texas girl two decades ago.

On July 4, 2002, Dannarriah Finley was reported missing to the Orange Police Department. She had been last seen alive sleeping in a bedroom at her mother's Orange house along with her siblings and cousins.

Her mother, Jaime Arnold, told authorities she put her daughter and two other children, plus three cousins to bed at 1:30 a.m. after returning from work, according to the Associated Press. She checked on the children about 4 a.m. and then awoke at 10 a.m. to discover Dannarriah was gone from their home.

Three days later, her mostly nude and partially decomposed body was found approximately 27 miles away, near a dredge pipeline ditch off State Highway 82 in Port Arthur, an area known as Pleasure Island, says Texas DPS.

In an effort to solve Dannarriah's case, DPS is offering an increased reward of up to $6,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous. Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Person Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.