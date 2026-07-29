Opossums go shopping, removed from multiple Tarrant County stores

The Brief Two different Tarrant County stores saw opossums unexpectedly sifting through their wares. An off-duty Arlington Police Sergeant removed an opossum from DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse at The Parks Mall in Arlington last weekend. In Fort Worth last week, an opossum was seen roaming the rafters of a Walmart.



Not every shopper you might see in Tarrant County is human; in the last week, two separate shops have had to remove opossums from their storefronts.

Shoe shopping opossum in Arlington

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CTSY: Arlington Police Department

What we know:

At DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse at The Parks Mall in Arlington, patrons noticed an opossum roaming the store. It's unclear what kind of shoes the opossum was looking for.

An off-duty Arlington Police Sergeant was working nearby and removed the opossum with his bare hands.

Arlington PD humorously noted in a Facebook post that the opossum was "released without charges."

Acrobatic opossum in Fort Worth

What they're saying:

"I couldn’t believe what I was seeing."

On July 23, Wylie Branch captured video of an opossum walking along the rafters at a Fort Worth Walmart.

"Someone said ‘look, an opossum’," Branch said. "Everyone in the store was looking up watching for its next move."

Opossums are known to be extraordinary climbers, using both their paws and prehensile tails to scale high places.