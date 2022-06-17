Opal Lee invites the public to annual Juneteenth Walk for Freedom

The Fort Worth woman who helped make Juneteenth a federal holiday is inviting people to join her on her annual Walk for Freedom.

On the eve of her annual Juneteenth walk, Miss Opal Lee was with people eager to get signed copies of her book and a photo.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Headquarters in Fort Worth is Lee’s first stop.

Saturday’s two-and-a-half-mile walk is Lee’s signature event that helped launch a federal Juneteenth holiday.

"I don’t know whether geared up is the word, but I’m hyper," she said. "Oh, I’m ready. I’m ready."

Frank Kent Cadillac donated a $46,000 SUV to Lee, but she is choosing to give away to someone deserving during her upcoming Juneteenth empowerment event. Participants will register and attend seminars in July.

"They will attend several of these seminars that are going to be there. So they are investing time in themselves to be eligible to win as part of our Freedom to Drive event," said Dione Sims, Lee’s granddaughter.

"I just keep walking and talking," Lee said.

So far, more than 600 registrants are signed up for Saturday’s Juneteenth walk with Lee.