Opal Lee given honorary doctorate by UNT

Opal Lee, known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, added another title to her already impressive resume.

The trailblazer from Fort Worth received an honorary doctorate degree from her alma mater: The University of North Texas.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Courtesy: University of North Texas)

Lee was among the 6,700 graduates who walked the stage over the weekend.

The 96-year-old civil rights activist earned her Masters of Education from UNT back in 1963.

Lee fought to make Juneteenth a federal holiday to commemorate the day slaves in Texas learned they'd been freed.