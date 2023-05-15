Opal Lee given honorary doctorate by UNT
DENTON, Texas - Opal Lee, known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth, added another title to her already impressive resume.
The trailblazer from Fort Worth received an honorary doctorate degree from her alma mater: The University of North Texas.
Lee was among the 6,700 graduates who walked the stage over the weekend.
The 96-year-old civil rights activist earned her Masters of Education from UNT back in 1963.
Lee fought to make Juneteenth a federal holiday to commemorate the day slaves in Texas learned they'd been freed.