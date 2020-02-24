Online threat prompts extra security at middle school in Lewisville

article

Extra security will be in place at a North Texas middle school Monday morning because of threatening messages that were posted online.

Durham Middle School is part of the Lewisville Independent School District.

The principal said school administrators and Lewisville police investigated the situation and determined there was no real threat to the campus.

“We are so grateful to the students and parents who reached out to our campus and law enforcement to report this situation. They did exactly what they were supposed to do, which is if you see something, say something,” Principal Gary Holt said in a message to parents.

Additional security will be on hand Monday just in case.