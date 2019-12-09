One-on-one loan application help available for North Texas tornado victims

article

People affected by the October North Texas tornadoes can now get help with disaster loan applications.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is providing federal disaster loans to homeowners, renters and businesses that suffered damage in the storm.

Beginning on Monday, representatives from SBA will be at the Bachman Lake Library on Webb Chapel Road in northwest Dallas offering one-on-one help with loan applications.

The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

The deadline to apply for property damage assistance is Jan. 13.