One killed, two hurt after Irving Frito Lay plant accident

One person was killed and two more injured after an industrial accident at the Frito Lay facility in Irving on Friday.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. Friday at the plant, located in the 700 block of N. Loop 12.

Police said there was construction being done at the facility and two pieces of equipment collided with each other.

Of the two injured workers, one is in critical condition. The other has serious injuries, but is not critical.

No identities have been released.