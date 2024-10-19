One killed in suspected drunk driving crash in Grand Prairie

The Brief: One person was killed after being hit by an alleged drunk driver in Grand Prairie early Saturday morning. The alleged drunk driver hit a car that was driving slow with hazard lights on. The alleged drunk driver was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.



One person was killed in a suspected multi-vehicle drunk driving crash early Saturday morning in Grand Prairie, police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Highway 360 near Green Oaks Boulevard.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, the driver of a Toyota passenger car was traveling north on South Highway 360 with hazard lights on at a slow speed when the vehicle was rear-ended by a GMC SUV. The driver of the Toyota was killed in the crash.

The driver of the GMC, identified as 20-year-old Hector Garcia, was believed to be intoxicated at the time, police said. Garcia was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter. He is being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

The identity of the Toyota driver has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.