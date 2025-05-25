One killed, 5 injured, including 2-year-old, in Hood County crash

The Brief One person was killed, and five others injured in a Hood County crash Saturday night when a Ford Explorer struck a Kia Telluride. A 19-year-old passenger in the Explorer, not wearing a seatbelt, died after their vehicle reportedly lost control on a curve on FM 4. Survivors from both vehicles were hospitalized. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the fatal crash.



One person was killed, and five others were injured in a Hood County crash on Saturday night.

Fatal Hood County Crash

Dig deeper:

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on FM 4.

A 2004 Ford Explorer pickup was traveling north on the road while a 2024 Kia Telluride was traveling south.

Texas DPS says the Explorer lost control while going around a curve and went over the double yellow lines, into the Telluride's lanes.

The Kia hit the Explorer's passenger side.

Jose Hernandez, a 19-year-old from Mineral Wells who was a passenger in the Explorer at the time of the crash, was killed. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS.

Two 18-year-olds in the Explorer were taken to the hospital in Fort Worth.

Two 34-year-olds and a 2-year-old from Lubbock who were in the Telluride were also taken to hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

What they're saying:

Mineral Wells ISD released a statement honoring Hernandez via their social media page.