One killed, 5 injured, including 2-year-old, in Hood County crash
HOOD COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed, and five others were injured in a Hood County crash on Saturday night.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on FM 4.
A 2004 Ford Explorer pickup was traveling north on the road while a 2024 Kia Telluride was traveling south.
Texas DPS says the Explorer lost control while going around a curve and went over the double yellow lines, into the Telluride's lanes.
The Kia hit the Explorer's passenger side.
Jose Hernandez, a 19-year-old from Mineral Wells who was a passenger in the Explorer at the time of the crash, was killed. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS.
Two 18-year-olds in the Explorer were taken to the hospital in Fort Worth.
Two 34-year-olds and a 2-year-old from Lubbock who were in the Telluride were also taken to hospital.
The crash is under investigation.
What they're saying:
Mineral Wells ISD released a statement honoring Hernandez via their social media page.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Additional information was provided by Mineral Wells ISD Facebook page.