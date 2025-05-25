Expand / Collapse search

One killed, 5 injured, including 2-year-old, in Hood County crash

Published  May 25, 2025 1:45pm CDT
Hood County
The Brief

    • One person was killed, and five others injured in a Hood County crash Saturday night when a Ford Explorer struck a Kia Telluride.
    • A 19-year-old passenger in the Explorer, not wearing a seatbelt, died after their vehicle reportedly lost control on a curve on FM 4.
    • Survivors from both vehicles were hospitalized.
    • The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the fatal crash.

HOOD COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed, and five others were injured in a Hood County crash on Saturday night.

Fatal Hood County Crash

Dig deeper:

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on FM 4.

A 2004 Ford Explorer pickup was traveling north on the road while a 2024 Kia Telluride was traveling south.

Texas DPS says the Explorer lost control while going around a curve and went over the double yellow lines, into the Telluride's lanes.

The Kia hit the Explorer's passenger side.

Jose Hernandez, a 19-year-old from Mineral Wells who was a passenger in the Explorer at the time of the crash, was killed. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to DPS.

Two 18-year-olds in the Explorer were taken to the hospital in Fort Worth.

Two 34-year-olds and a 2-year-old from Lubbock who were in the Telluride were also taken to hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

What they're saying:

Mineral Wells ISD released a statement honoring Hernandez via their social media page.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Additional information was provided by Mineral Wells ISD Facebook page.

