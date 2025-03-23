One dead, five injured in Fort Worth crash

article

The Brief One person is dead, and five others are injured in a crash involving three vehicles. The first two vehicles were involved in a crash when the third vehicle crashed into them. Fort Worth Police and traffic detectives are still investigating the crashes.



One woman is dead and five others were hospitalized in a major crash involving three vehicles on the South Freeway.

3 vehicles involved in deadly crash

What we know:

Three vehicles were involved in the crash where witnesses said an initial accident caused two vehicles to become disabled.

An additional collision occurred when an oncoming vehicle collided with one of the disabled vehicles.

One person was declared deceased at the scene, and five others were taken to local hospitals.

What we don't know:

The condition of the vehicle's occupants is unknown at this time.

Traffic detectives were notified and will continue the investigation into the crashes.