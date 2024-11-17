One dead, two injured in Fort Worth crash
FORT WORTH - One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Fort Worth.
It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officers found an SUV crashed into a house on Decatur Ave.
An 18-year-old person was found dead. Two others had to be removed from the vehicle with critical injuries.
The 18-year-old has been identified as Anuar Rodriguez. He graduated in May from Diamond Hill Jarvis High School.
18-year-old Anuar Rodriguez (Source: Rodriguez Family)
Investigators say the vehicle was driving northbound when it veered off the roadway into the house.
Police say speed may have played a role in the crash.
The identities of the other two involved have not been released.