One dead, two injured in Fort Worth crash

One person is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a crash in Fort Worth.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found an SUV crashed into a house on Decatur Ave.

An 18-year-old person was found dead. Two others had to be removed from the vehicle with critical injuries.

The 18-year-old has been identified as Anuar Rodriguez. He graduated in May from Diamond Hill Jarvis High School.

18-year-old Anuar Rodriguez (Source: Rodriguez Family)

Investigators say the vehicle was driving northbound when it veered off the roadway into the house.

Police say speed may have played a role in the crash.

The identities of the other two involved have not been released.