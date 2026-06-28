One dead, another in critical condition following Dallas double shooting

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The Brief One man was killed and another was left in critical condition following a shooting Saturday afternoon in the 3900 block of Linfield Road. The deceased victim has been identified as 28-year-old Nigel Calhoun, while the second victim remains hospitalized at a local medical center. No suspects are currently in custody, and police are actively searching for a motive and asking anyone with information to contact detectives.



One man was killed and another was left in critical condition following a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas, police said.

Double shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 2:09 p.m. in the 3900 block of Linfield Road.

A preliminary investigation determined that two men had been shot multiple times by unknown suspects. One of the victims, identified as 28-year-old Nigel Calhoun, died from his injuries at the scene.

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Dallas Fire-Rescue personnel transported the second man to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No suspects are in custody, and authorities have not released a motive for the shooting.

The ongoing investigation is documented under case number 093227-2026. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Dallas Police Det. R. Kramer at 214-671-3608 or via email at ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.