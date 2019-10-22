Oncor working to rebuild power system, Dallas helping to clear debris in areas hit by tornado

article

Tens of thousands of people are still in the dark and trying to clean up after Sunday’s severe weather.

Oncor has been working around the clock to get power restored to the areas that were hit by an EF-3 tornado. The utility company said in a lot of spots, it will need to rebuild systems entirely.

That’s something the company calls a “complex and lengthy process.”

The rebuilding process involves adding new utility poles, new transformers and power lines. All of that has to be done before they can even start restoration efforts for a given neighborhood.

“Oncor recognizes the challenges customers face without power, especially after such devastating storms. The Company remains focused on restoring power as quickly and safely as possible and thanks customers for their continued patience and vigilance,” Oncor said in a statement.

The company plans to use special equipment such as helicopters, drones and aerial lifts to help identify and remove large amounts of debris caught on the power lines.

The damage is widespread and as far as who was affected, it just depends.

Some customers never lost power at all and about 30,000 were reconnected within a few hours of losing service. But about 30,000 are still waiting as of Tuesday morning.

Customers can still report outages or downed power lines by contacting Oncor directly by calling 888-313-4747 or the Oncor mobile app.

The city of Dallas is also asking residents to report storm damage using the Our Dallas App or by calling 311.

Dallas officials said sanitation services will then respond to the areas with the most reports. The department will bring in contractors to help pick up debris and downed trees.

Residents can also drop off debris at sanitation stations around the city.

Trash schedules will continue as normal.

Links:

Oncor Outage Map: /stormcenter.oncor.com/external/default.html

Dallas Storm Debris Info: dallascityhall.com/departments/sanitation/Pages/default.aspx