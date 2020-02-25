Oklahoma newborn born on 02/20/2020 at 20:20

An Oklahoma newborn named Peyton had quite a special birthday because she was born on 02/20/2020.

RELATED: Lucky baby born on 7/11 at 7:11 p.m.

Not only was Peyton Elizabeth Logan born on the special day, but she was delivered at 20:20 military time, according to Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa.

RELATED: Baby born on 12/12 at 12:12 on last full moon of the decade

“We think it’s pretty cool. It was a long labor and we didn’t think we were going to make it but at the last minute she decided to make it a go,” mother Jamie Masters told affiliate FOX 8. “Our doctor, Brandon Wilson, was there and ready to make it happen. We’re super excited!”

RELATED: Baby born on 9/11 at 9:11 p.m. weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces

This story was reported from Los Angeles.