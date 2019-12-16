Officials: Welding sparks caused fire at Globe Life Field

article

Fire investigators believe sparks from a welder caused the fire at Globe Life Field over the weekend.

The new ballpark for the Texas Rangers that is under construction in Arlington caught fire just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Arlington Fire Department determined welding sparks ignited combustibles that were stored on the sub-roof below.

No one was hurt but the flames did cause plumes of smoke and some damage to the fifth floor sub-roof.

Prior to Saturday, the Manhattan Construction Company had reported the ballpark was about 85 percent complete and on schedule to be completed in time for the Rangers to play there in March.

The company said the ballpark will still be ready for March despite the fire damage.

“While a final analysis and report are not available at this time, initial assessments indicate limited replacement of metal decking that was damaged by the fire. Approximately 2,000 square feet of roof area was also damaged. It will be removed, inspected and replaced. Inspections are ongoing and based on what we know today, we do not anticipate any delays to the opening of the stadium,” the Manhattan Construction Company said in a statement.

Advertisement

It could have been much worse.

The Arlington FD said it took firefighters only 37 minutes to put out the flames. That’s in part due to first-responder training that had already taken place inside the building.

“These kind of things can get out of hand really fast, but because we train out here, we are used to the big venues, these sports teams. And because of that partnership, we did real good today," said Deputy Chief Jonathon Ingols.

The Rangers’ old stadium, Globe Life Park, is already being renovated to be used as a football field.