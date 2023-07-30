Officers rescue unconscious man from burning car in White Settlement

Police officers from the White Settlement Police Department pulled an unconscious man from a burning car early Saturday morning.

Dash and bodycam video show the rescue that happened just before 3 a.m., along South Cherry Lane, near I-30.

The car had struck a pole and caught fire.

Responding officers found that the driver was able to get out, but a man was unconscious in the passenger seat.

They were able to quickly pull the man from the burning car.

"I want to highlight the heroic actions by the brave police officers who serve our community," White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said. "As you can see from the video, had it not been for the quick and decisive actions by police, this crash could have had a very different outcome."

Featured article

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a hospital. They're expected to recover.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.